Natalyah releases ‘Proper’ and gears up for 2022 EUK Soca Monarch

For her first contribution to the mix of 2022 Soca songs, Trinidad-born Soca-Pop sensation Natalyah has unleashed her new Power-Soca track ‘Proper‘. With this latest single she will enter the 2022 edition of the Europe United Kingdom Soca Monarch Competition with its finals set for June of this year.

‘Proper‘ was produced by award-winning Trinbagonian Soca & Chutney music producer, and sound engineer Rishi Mahato (Maha Productions) and written by songwriter Keegan Taylor (Ten Artistry) who has previously written songs for hitmakers Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin.

Natalyah who is known for her smooth, sultry sound set to groovy instrumentals, truly desired to sing a power Soca song and when presented the material by her collaborators instantly fell in love with the track as it immediately made her envision images of her and her friends in carnival costumes on a truck fully savouring the festival experience.

Regarding Proper, she shared, “It’s so full of energy! I love it! I really miss carnival a lot when I sing this song. I feel so powerful when I sing it. It’s like I am unstoppable and it makes me feel like I can achieve anything I want.”

With Natalyah’s commanding vocals and a percussion-filled arrangement, Proper has been receiving love and generating buzz from Soca lovers with even those new to Soca already singing and moving along to the track’s infectious refrain “Woi woi woi”.

In keeping with her mission to deliver the sounds of the Caribbean to an international audience and break down barriers for the music of her homeland within the European Market, the dynamic dual citizen of T&T and Switzerland seeks to be crowned the next EUK Soca Monarch at the upcoming 2022 Europe United Kingdom Soca Monarch (EUKSM) Competition.

Online voting will determine the competition’s 2 finalists who will go onto to compete at the finals of the EUKSM carded for June 5th 2022 in England.

Even with a promising year ahead of her and ambitions of shattering glass ceilings for Soca music and Caribbean culture in general, at the core of it all Natalyah’s main hope is to brighten someone’s day with her new song and keep the carnival spirit alive.

‘Proper’ is distributed through VPAL Music and is available now on all major streaming platforms.