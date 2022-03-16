NASHVILLE-BASED HIP HOP ARTIST LORD ABSTRACT TAPS DANCEHALL LEGENDS BEENIE MAN & MR LEXX FOR NEW POWERHOUSE SINGLE “BODY HOT”

Hip hop artist Lord Abstract, who hails from Lansing, Michigan and lives in Nashville, Tennessee, has an affinity for Jamaican dancehall music. For his new song “Body Hot” (out today via Tuff Gong International), the rapper went straight to the source to tap two of genre’s leading icons, including the legendary Beenie Man and Mr. Lexx.

The song is off the brand new Hostile Takeover riddim created by Jamaica’s veteran producers Jermaine “Lenky“ Edwards and Norman “Bulpus” Bryan. It is mixed by Tony “CD” Kelly, who is responsible for some of dancehall’s most popular hits in the ‘90s, ‘00s and arguably of all time.

“It’s an absolute honor to work alongside Reggae legends like Beenie Man and Mr. Lexx. And to be produced by Norman “Bulpus” Bryan and mixed by the great producer Tony “CD” Kelly, it is like a dream come true,” states Lord Abstract.

The single is already making an impact on North America’s commercial radio, receiving spins on stations WDKX (Rochester), WJMN (Boston), WZMX (Hartford), WEDR (Miami), HOT 97 (NYC), POWER 105 (NYC), HOT 99.1 FM (Albany), CHOICE FM (North Carolina), HOT 94.1 (Daytona), FLOW 98.7 (Toronto) and overseas on BBC 1XTRA (London) and CAPITAL RADIO (London).

Lord Abstract will perform on Sat April 9th, 2022 at the Spring Bling 2022 festival in Rochester, NY amongst some of the Caribbean’s top acts. For tickets and more information visit here.

“Body Hot” is Lord Abstract’s third single, following “Sunday to Sunday” (2019) and “Wu-Tang” (2020).