NASHVILLE-BASED HIP HOP ARTIST LORD ABSTRACT TAPS DANCEHALL LEGENDS BEENIE MAN & MR LEXX FOR NEW POWERHOUSE SINGLE “BODY HOT”

by Bajan Reporter / March 16th, 2022

Hip hop artist Lord Abstract, who hails from Lansing, Michigan and lives in Nashville, Tennessee, has an affinity for Jamaican dancehall music. For his new song “Body Hot” (out today via Tuff Gong International), the rapper went straight to the source to tap two of genre’s leading icons, including the legendary Beenie Man and Mr. Lexx.

With its hard-hitting beat and rapid fire verses, "<strong>Body Hot</strong>" embodies elements of the renowned '90s dancehall era that is still celebrated today. Lord Abstract laid the foundation with his contiguous hook and opening verse, then rallied the best of the best from this pivotal period. Beenie Man is in rare form channeling a boastful freestyle flow, and this is Mr. Lexx's first time touching a mic since he recovered from his sudden lung collapse that occured on stage at the top of the year.

With its hard-hitting beat and rapid fire verses, “Body Hot” embodies elements of the renowned ’90s dancehall era that is still celebrated today. Lord Abstract laid the foundation with his contiguous hook and opening verse, then rallied the best of the best from this pivotal period. Beenie Man is in rare form channeling a boastful freestyle flow, and this is Mr. Lexx’s first time touching a mic since he recovered from his sudden lung collapse that occured on stage at the top of the year.

The song is off the brand new Hostile Takeover riddim created by Jamaica’s veteran producers Jermaine “Lenky“ Edwards and Norman “Bulpus” Bryan. It is mixed by Tony “CD” Kelly, who is responsible for some of dancehall’s most popular hits in the ‘90s, ‘00s and arguably of all time.

“It’s an absolute honor to work alongside Reggae legends like Beenie Man and Mr. Lexx. And to be produced by Norman “Bulpus” Bryan and mixed by the great producer Tony “CD” Kelly, it is like a dream come true,” states Lord Abstract.

The single is already making an impact on North America’s commercial radio, receiving spins on stations WDKX (Rochester), WJMN (Boston), WZMX (Hartford), WEDR (Miami), HOT 97 (NYC), POWER 105 (NYC), HOT 99.1 FM (Albany), CHOICE FM (North Carolina), HOT 94.1 (Daytona), FLOW 98.7 (Toronto) and overseas on BBC 1XTRA (London) and CAPITAL RADIO (London).

Lord Abstract will perform on Sat April 9th, 2022 at the Spring Bling 2022 festival in Rochester, NY amongst some of the Caribbean’s top acts. For tickets and more information visit here.

“Body Hot” is Lord Abstract’s third single, following “Sunday to Sunday” (2019) and “Wu-Tang” (2020).

GM Main Logo

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • IMG 20220302 WA0001
  • GenacBB gif 336x280 1
  • TSSG Radio Etiquette
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe