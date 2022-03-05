MURDER AT BRIDGE GAP, 32 YEAR OLD SUCCIMBS TO WOUNDS IN WEE HOURS

Occurred about 8:21 pm on Friday 4th March 2022. A 32 year old male was reportedly shot to the left side of his face while sitting in a vehicle at Bridge Gap, Black Rock, St. Michael. He was transported to the QEH by private transportation. At the time he was listed in critical condition.

Police subsequently confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical treatment sometime around 4:40 am on Saturday 5th March 2022.

He has been identified as 32 year old DAWSON HERBERT, from Chapman Lane, St. Michael.