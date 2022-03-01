Modernisation of the SJPIT part of Education Ministry’s move in digitising entire public sector
(Courtesy BGIS Instagram) The recently modernised and digitised library at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) is being regarded by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training as fully supporting government’s national plan of action to deconstruct and reconstruct systems throughout government, as it moves towards digitising the entire public service.
Mrs. Alleyne-Headley stressed: “Advancing digitisation of Government services and access to information will allow for greater efficiency, ease of doing business and accessing educational information by all of our students and other stakeholders. The focus of the SJPI, and by extension the Ministry of Education, must therefore be to reform and develop our educational system that is responsive to the needs of the 21st century.”