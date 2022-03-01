Modernisation of the SJPIT part of Education Ministry’s move in digitising entire public sector

(Courtesy BGIS Instagram) The recently modernised and digitised library at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) is being regarded by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training as fully supporting government’s national plan of action to deconstruct and reconstruct systems throughout government, as it moves towards digitising the entire public service.