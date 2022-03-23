MEMORY (2022) Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce

March 23rd, 2022

Director: Martin Campbell Writers: Dario Scardapane (screenplay), Jef Geeraerts (book "De zaak Alzheimer"), Carl Joos (film "De zaak Alzheimer") Stars: Liam Neeson, Monica Bellucci & Guy Pearce

An assassin-for-hire finds that he’s become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. A remake of the 2003 Belgian film ‘The Memory of a Killer‘.

 

