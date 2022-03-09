GENDER EQUALITY AND CLIMATE CHANGE DISCUSSION

by Bajan Reporter / March 9th, 2022

Members of the public are invited to take part in a virtual discussion on Gender Equality and Climate Change on Wednesday, March 9, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The topics to be presented are The Impact of Climate Change on Barbados, and Strengthening the Role of Women in the Context of Climate Change.

(FILE IMAGE) Youth Environmental activist, <strong>Maria Marshall</strong>, will also make a presentation on her work with the environment.

The discussion, being hosted by the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, forms part of the activities to mark International Women’s Day 2022, which is being celebrated under the theme Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

To join the discussion, persons should click on the Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/93755968052?pwd=NW1VaTRrOUtRUWJnbWVMVWcwOWtuQT09, or use the Meeting ID: 937 5596 8052 and Passcode: 977035.

