Fortress Virtual Investment Forum 2022 to reflect on “momentous times”

Investors in Barbados and abroad, will have a much-anticipated opportunity to gain insight into how the past two years have impacted the investment world and what could be next when Fortress Fund Managers (FFM) hosts it first-ever virtual investment forum next week.

Under the provocative theme, ‘What A Time: Recent Events and What May Be Next‘, the Fortress Virtual Investment Forum takes place next Wednesday, March 23 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:45 p.m.

During the free online forum, investors as well as potential investors will receive updates on the performance and outlook for the leading fund manager’s range of Barbados and U.S. dollar funds from members of its investment team – Chief Investment Officer, Peter Arender; Investment Analyst, Rashada Lopez; and Investment Director, Roger Cave.

Cave, who has been at the helm of FFM since its December 1996 launch, said that the virtual forum “is especially timely as it will reflect upon the momentous times in which we find ourselves, and how these circumstances continue to impact regional and global investment markets.”

The Investment Director will present on the topic – ‘What’s new at Fortress, reflecting on 25 years‘. He noted that much had changed since Fortress opened its doors.

“We have introduced new funds, especially U.S. dollar funds, and have refined others. The value of the assets that we manage has grown considerably along with our client base. We look ahead to the next quarter-century and beyond while continuing to seek and invest in high-quality, well-valued shares on behalf of our investors.”

Attendees can also look forward to lively insights from the Fortress team on the issues shaping the investment world, as well as an interactive question-and-answer session with investment team members along with Pension Director, René Delmas. Marketing Manager, Kim Howard will host and moderate the virtual forum.

Registration is open on Fortress’ website until the day of the forum.

Fortress Fund Managers manages over Bds $800 million in assets across 12 funds with investments in regional, US, international and emerging markets.