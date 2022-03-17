Environment Minister Praises Barbados’ Climate Commitment & Opportunity in a Post-COVID19 Green Recovery

Despite the planet emerging from a COVID pandemic straight into a military crisis between Moscow and Ukraine, Barbados continues to punch above its weight when it comes to Climate Resiliency.

Minister Forde cited the National Energy Policy programme committed to a clean energy future. He also noted the Roofs to Reefs aiming to strengthen adapting to current circumstances and finding resilience while reducing carbon emissions.

The Environment Minister says new goals and targets adopted six years ago continue to do their part towards aiding the existing framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Barbados.

This, he emphasised, is in keeping with the Mia Mottley administration’s pledge to be as close as possible to zero emissions and fossil fuel free by 2030. The seminar, coordinated by OCA Global, examined Barbados’ Climate Commitment & Opportunity for a Post-COVID19 Green Recovery.