Controversial bakery is cleared to reopen in DR’s Colonial City

ProConsumidor, a consumer protection agency in Santo Domingo, gave the new venture, Tasty Diks a boost this past week when it inspected the new Colonial City bakery and ordered it shut down on Friday, 4 March 2022. The store sells pastry in the forms of the penis and vulva, and in the forms of hearts, too.

Eventually, Pro Consumidor authorized the store to reopen. The store was ordered to post a visible sign that minors are not allowed and keep a complaints book for customers.