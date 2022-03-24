Central Bank Holding Essay Competition for Primary and Secondary School Students

The Central Bank of Barbados has launched two essay competitions, one for primary school students and the other for secondary school students, as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. The competitions, which are open until May 16, 2022, offer attractive prizes for the winners and their schools.

“As we mark our golden anniversary, we see this as an opportunity to start an age-appropriate conversation with students about the Central Bank of Barbados and its role in their lives,” said Sheryl Peter-Kirton, the Bank’s Chief of Digital Programming and coordinator of the essay competition.

“Through this competition, these future leaders will broaden their knowledge of the Central Bank and what it does, while at the same time building their skillset in key areas such as research, writing, and critical-thinking.”

The competition for primary schools is open to students in classes three and four, who will be required to write on the topic, “A Day as the Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados“, while the secondary schools’ competition, which is targeted at fifth and sixth form level students, including those at the Barbados Community College and the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology, will have as its topic “The Role of the Central Bank in the National Development of Barbados.”

More information about the essay competition, including word limits and submission guidelines can be found on the Bank’s website.

The Central Bank of Barbados was established by an act of Parliament on May 2, 1972, and has two main objectives, maintaining the value of Barbados’ currency and promoting financial stability. Its anniversary celebrations are being held under the theme “Living the Legacy: Continuing the Journey.”