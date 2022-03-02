CDB and CCRIF to host Regional Integrated Risk Management Conference

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and CCRIF SPC will host the 2022 Caribbean Regional Risk Conference on April 6th & 7th, to provide a forum for policymakers, senior technocrats, and other stakeholders to explore country risk management and risk governance.

Under the theme, “Introducing Country Risk Management to Advance Sustainable Development”, the event will address the myriad of risks facing Caribbean countries, taking the discussion beyond natural hazard risks and climate change, to explore economic, geopolitical, environmental, societal, and technological risks, which continue to impact the region’s development prospects.

Already confirmed speakers and presenters are from several regional and international organizations, including the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, The World Bank, Swiss Re, The University of the West Indies, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers, among others.

The conference will highlight the role of integrated risk management frameworks at the country level in enabling policymakers to better anticipate, identify and manage both climate and non-climate risks. Participants also will be exposed to cutting-edge tools, processes, and governance structures, necessary for operationalizing country risk management and developing all-hazards policy frameworks.

President of the CDB, Dr. Hyginus “Gene” Leon said, “In the wake of the global pandemic and the growing threat of climate change, this conference takes on special significance as it sets the stage for us to explore country risk management through a wider lens and build much-needed capacity amongst key stakeholders. We will leverage the experience of both CDB and CCRIF along with recognized experts to stimulate new policy direction and action.”

The Caribbean Regional Risk Conference is part of the Integrated Country Risk Management in the Caribbean Project, launched by the CDB and CCRIF SPC in 2017 to support the development of a regional risk platform for Caribbean governments.

In commenting on the conference and the wider country risk management project, CCRIF’s CEO, Mr. Isaac Anthony said, “As we seek to build forward stronger post-COVID and achieve the SDGs, country risk management and integrated risk governance must be seen as a key strategy for Caribbean sustainable development. This initiative will req uire action by a range of partners whose mandates focus on areas outside of natural catastrophe risks – mandates related to economic and financial risks as well as social and other humanity-related risks – to make it a resounding success for the small island and coastal states of the region.”

The conference will be held virtually and is open to the public. The programme will cater to several target groups including the public and private sectors, civil society organizations, development organizations, academia, and the media.

At the end of the conference, CCRIF, CDB and the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD) will launch the Caribbean Integrated Risk Management Training Programme for the Public Sector.