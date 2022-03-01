CARICOM HEADS HANDLING WIDE RANGE OF MATTERS AT 33rd INTER-SESSIONAL MEETING IN BELIZE

by Bajan Reporter / March 1st, 2022

CARICOM Heads of Government are deliberating on several major issues, including the Region’s post-pandemic economic recovery, while convening at San Pedro in Belize for their Thirty-Third Inter-Sessional Meeting on 1-2 March 2022.

The Meeting, under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Mr. <strong>John Antonio Briceño</strong> of Belize, is also expected to address advancing the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (<strong>CSME</strong>), regarded as the Region's most practical option for responding to current economic challenges, and building a more resilient Caribbean Community.

The situation in Member State Haiti, including the current political impasse and security and socio-economic challenges, will also be examined. Heads will also discuss the regional security situation including any new challenges from the period of the pandemic.

The Meeting will also look at the CARICOM Agri-Food systems agenda with recommendations for regional food and nutrition security. The Heads are also expected to engage representatives of the Private Sector, Labour and Civil Society.

Climate Change, an existential threat to Caribbean small island and low-lying States is also before the Meeting, which will assess the outcomes of COP26 – the last global Climate Change conference in Glasgow, and begin to outline the Region’s plan of work for COP27.

