BWA Station in St Peter Offline

March 8th, 2022

The Barbados Water Authority informs residents of Rose Hill, Benn Hill and surrounding areas in St. Peter that the Pumping Station supplying them is currently offline. As a result, customers in these districts may currently be experiencing low pressure or a water outage.

The Authority will make every effort to assist residents via tanker as a temporary measure. Crews are addressing the situation and customers will be updated on the progress during the day.

The Barbados Water Authority apologizes for the inconvenience this service disruption may cause.

