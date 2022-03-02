BWA Conducting Emergency Work at St George Facility

The Barbados Water Authority advises residents of some St. Michael, St. George, Christ Church and St Philip districts that it will be carrying out emergency work to replace a pump at a Pumping Station in St. George on Wednesday, March 2nd between 9:00 am & 2:00 pm.

As a result, residents and businesses in the following areas may suffer low pressure or water outages during this time.

St Michael

Neils, Haggatt Hall, Belle Gully, Belle Tenantry, Licorish Village, My Lord’s Hill, Flint Hall, Welches, Martinique Road, Government Hill, Pine Plantation Road, Pine Gardens, Two Mile Hill, Upper Collymore Rock, Britton’s Hill and surrounding districts.

St George

Lower Brighton, First Step, Waverley Cot, Buttals Tenantry, Good Intent, Eastlynne, Manning’s Village, Walkers Valley, Constant, Windsor Tenantry, South District, Monroe Village, Dash Valley, Salters, Watts Village, Campaign Castle, Boarded Hall and surrounding areas. Christ Church Bannantyne, Edey Village, Cox Road, St. David’s, Dayrell’s Hill, Lower Greys, Hannays Valley, Frere Pilgrim and surrounding districts.

St Philip

Brereton and surrounding areas.

Persons are asked to store an adequate supply of water to help during this period. Water tankers will also be dispatched to assist while the work is ongoing.

The BWA apologises for any inconvenience this emergency work on Wednesday, March 2nd may cause.