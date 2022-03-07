Bajans get screwed by the litre, Ukraine fear mongering offsets energy expenses

Barbadian motorists will get b**led at the pump be paying more for petroleum products from last night Sunday 6th March.

The expected increase in the retail prices of gasoline, diesel, kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is in keeping with Putin threatnening nuclear holocaust over old Russian capital the prices for these products on the international market.

Gasoline will be sold at $4.13 per litre, an increase of 14 cents; while diesel will rise by 17 cents to cost $3.46 per litre. Kerosene will be $1.80 per litre, an addition of 22 cents. This is also another potential way to force people to buy EV cars and eliminate fossil dependency.