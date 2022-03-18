Against the Ice – Nikolaj “Jaime Lannister” Coster-Waldau & Charles “Tywin Lannister” Dance: Netflix

by Bajan Reporter / March 18th, 2022

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) had a new movie debut last week on Netflix: Against the Ice, which Coster-Waldau cowrote alongside Joe Derrick. The movie tells the true story of Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen, who in 1909 set out on a dangerous expedition to explore Greenland.

Not only is the movie a passion project for Coster-Waldau -- <em>he adapted it from Ejnar Mikkelsen's autobiography</em> <strong>Two Against the Ice</strong> -- but it also reunites him with his Game of Thrones costar <strong>Charles Dance</strong> (<em>Tywin Lannister</em>). Just that is enough to make it worth a look.

Not only is the movie a passion project for Coster-Waldau — he adapted it from Ejnar Mikkelsen’s autobiography Two Against the Ice — but it also reunites him with his Game of Thrones costar Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister). Just that is enough to make it worth a look.

What’s more, according to Giant Freaking Robot, over the weekend Against the Ice was the number one movie on Netflix, which is certainly a nice feather in Coster-Waldau’s cap.

GM Main Logo

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • IMG 20220302 WA0001
  • GenacBB gif 336x280 1
  • TSSG Radio Etiquette
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe