Against the Ice – Nikolaj “Jaime Lannister” Coster-Waldau & Charles “Tywin Lannister” Dance: Netflix

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) had a new movie debut last week on Netflix: Against the Ice, which Coster-Waldau cowrote alongside Joe Derrick. The movie tells the true story of Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen, who in 1909 set out on a dangerous expedition to explore Greenland.

What’s more, according to Giant Freaking Robot, over the weekend Against the Ice was the number one movie on Netflix, which is certainly a nice feather in Coster-Waldau’s cap.