60 year old deaf-mute from Free Hill can’t be located, have you seen him?

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing man. Missing is 60 year old Winston Decourcey Bishop from Clarke’s Road, Free Hill, Saint Michael.

DESCRIPTION:

At the time he was wearing a short sleeve grey polo shirt, long grey pants and a pair of grey sneakers. He was last seen by his mother Dolores Bishop about 12:30 pm on Monday 14th March 2022.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Winston Decourcey Bishop, is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at telephone number 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest police station.