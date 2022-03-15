60 year old deaf-mute from Free Hill can’t be located, have you seen him?

by Bajan Reporter / March 15th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing man. Missing is 60 year old Winston Decourcey Bishop from Clarke’s Road, Free Hill, Saint Michael.

DESCRIPTION:

He's 5 feet 8 inches tall, dark complexion, slim built, small head, oval face, small moustache, grey hair with a beard, square shoulders, he has no distinguishing marks. He's deaf and dumb and walks with an erect appearance.

He’s 5 feet 8 inches tall, dark complexion, slim built, small head, oval face, small moustache, grey hair with a beard, square shoulders, he has no distinguishing marks. He’s deaf and dumb and walks with an erect appearance.

At the time he was wearing a short sleeve grey polo shirt, long grey pants and a pair of grey sneakers. He was last seen by his mother Dolores Bishop about 12:30 pm on Monday 14th March 2022.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Winston Decourcey Bishop, is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at telephone number 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest police station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
GM Main Logo

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • IMG 20220302 WA0001
  • GenacBB gif 336x280 1
  • TSSG Radio Etiquette
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe