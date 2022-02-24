WOUNDING BY GUNSHOT IN NEW ORLEANS LAST NIGHT

Police from Central Police Station responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 5th Avenue, New Orleans, St. Michael, which occurred about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022, where it was reported that a 32-year-old male (claimed to be known as Yack) had received a gunshot wound.

S U M M A R Y

During this night in question, the male victim was on 5th Avenue New Orleans, St. Michael, when two unknown men wearing masks and dark clothing walked past him.

A single shot was heard and the victim realized that he had been shot in the upper chest. The two men then fled the scene, taking a gold chain that the victim was wearing.

The victim was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private motor vehicle.