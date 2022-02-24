WOUNDING BY GUNSHOT IN NEW ORLEANS LAST NIGHT
Police from Central Police Station responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 5th Avenue, New Orleans, St. Michael, which occurred about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022, where it was reported that a 32-year-old male (claimed to be known as Yack) had received a gunshot wound.
S U M M A R Y
During this night in question, the male victim was on 5th Avenue New Orleans, St. Michael, when two unknown men wearing masks and dark clothing walked past him.
A single shot was heard and the victim realized that he had been shot in the upper chest. The two men then fled the scene, taking a gold chain that the victim was wearing.
The victim was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private motor vehicle.
Anyone who may have information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Central Police Station at 430-7676, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787 or any police station.