Water Woes now redressed in the hardest hit areas of St Lucy

The process of water relief began in the hardest hit communities of St Lucy with the installation of an additional 15 community tanks as an immediate measure.

Recently, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources, Santia Bradshaw, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry Dr. Romel Springer and Member of Parliament for St. Lucy, Peter Phillips along with a team from the Barbados Water Authority, toured several areas and engaged residents on their challenges with the supply and discoloured water.

At that time, the Minister committed to several immediate, mid and long-term solutions and continued community engagement.

Over the weekend, Minister Bradshaw confirmed how additional community tanks would be installed within the next 7 days, bringing the total number of tanks in St. Lucy to 31.

Already there has been an increase in the water tanker visits across the parish and the rollout of the personal tanks will follow shortly.

Residents can expect an improvement in water conditions and supply in the coming weeks as the cleaning of the well at Alleynedale is ongoing.