Water Woes now redressed in the hardest hit areas of St Lucy

by Bajan Reporter / February 22nd, 2022

The process of water relief began in the hardest hit communities of St Lucy with the installation of an additional 15 community tanks as an immediate measure.

Left - right Keithroy Halliday, General Manager, BWA, Dr. Romel Springer (partially hidden), Minister Santia Bradshaw and MP Peter Phillips chatting with Rock Hall, St Lucy resident Harriette Cumberbatch as a community tank is set up in the area.

Left – right Keithroy Halliday, General Manager, BWA, Dr. Romel Springer (partially hidden), Minister Santia Bradshaw and MP Peter Phillips chatting with Rock Hall, St Lucy resident Harriette Cumberbatch as a community tank is set up in the area.

Recently, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources, Santia Bradshaw, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry Dr. Romel Springer and Member of Parliament for St. Lucy, Peter Phillips along with a team from the Barbados Water Authority, toured several areas and engaged residents on their challenges with the supply and discoloured water.

At that time, the Minister committed to several immediate, mid and long-term solutions and continued community engagement.

Left - right BWA WTU Coordinator Gregory Thompson (w baby), Parliamentary Secretary MTWW Dr. Romel Springer, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister MTWW Santia Bradshaw, Parliamentary Representative for St. Lucy Peter Phillips, BWA General Manager Keithroy Halliday with three residents of Rock Hall, St. Lucy where a community tank was erected.

Left – right BWA WTU Coordinator Gregory Thompson (w baby), Parliamentary Secretary MTWW Dr. Romel Springer, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister MTWW Santia Bradshaw, Parliamentary Representative for St. Lucy Peter Phillips, BWA General Manager Keithroy Halliday with three residents of Rock Hall, St. Lucy where a community tank was erected.

Over the weekend, Minister Bradshaw confirmed how additional community tanks would be installed within the next 7 days, bringing the total number of tanks in St. Lucy to 31.

Already there has been an increase in the water tanker visits across the parish and the rollout of the personal tanks will follow shortly.

Residents can expect an improvement in water conditions and supply in the coming weeks as the cleaning of the well at Alleynedale is ongoing.

GM Main Logo

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • GenacBB gif 336x280 1
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe