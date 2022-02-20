United States Donates Additional 129,600 Pfizer Vaccines to Barbados

The United States just donated an additional 129,600 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Barbados in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This U.S. donation is in addition to the 140,400 Pfizer vaccines delivered to Barbados within the past year. This week, the United States delivered more than 212,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries across the Caribbean.

U.S. Ambassador to Barbados Linda Taglialatela said, “We are proud of this donation and our continued cooperation with the government and people of Barbados. Vaccines have proven to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. By working together, we can ensure a healthier future and restore the economic prosperity we all seek.”

With the emergence of the Omicron variant, President Biden announced that the United States would accelerate the delivery of vaccines to countries that need them most. The United States has donated more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccines doses to partner countries worldwide. These donations are in addition to the millions of vaccines provided to countries through the COVAX Facility, which the United States supports with US$4 billion in financial commitments.