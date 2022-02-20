United States Donates Additional 129,600 Pfizer Vaccines to Barbados

by Bajan Reporter / February 20th, 2022

The United States just donated an additional 129,600 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Barbados in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This U.S. donation is in addition to the 140,400 Pfizer vaccines delivered to Barbados within the past year. This week, the United States delivered more than 212,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries across the Caribbean.

Public Affairs Officer Larry Socha, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. The Most Honorable Kenneth George, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade The Most Honorable Sandra Husbands, Minister of State The Most Honorable Dr. Sonia Browne, Ministry of Health and Wellness Permanent Secretary Janet Phillips and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Euclid Goodman (Ag.)

Public Affairs Officer Larry Socha, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth George, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade The Most Honorable Sandra Husbands, Minister of State Dr. Sonia Browne, Ministry of Health and Wellness Permanent Secretary Janet Phillips and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Euclid Goodman (Ag.)

U.S. Ambassador to Barbados Linda Taglialatela said, “We are proud of this donation and our continued cooperation with the government and people of Barbados. Vaccines have proven to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. By working together, we can ensure a healthier future and restore the economic prosperity we all seek.”

With the emergence of the Omicron variant, President Biden announced that the United States would accelerate the delivery of vaccines to countries that need them most. The United States has donated more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccines doses to partner countries worldwide. These donations are in addition to the millions of vaccines provided to countries through the COVAX Facility, which the United States supports with US$4 billion in financial commitments.

GM Main Logo

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • GenacBB Digital sizes 336x 280
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe