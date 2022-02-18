Traffic Restrictions for 19/02/2022 by James St Methodist Ch, The City

The funeral service for the mother of Senator Elizabeth Thompson is schedule to take place at the James Street Methodist Church, Lower James Street, St. Michael on Saturday 19th February 2022 at 10 am.

As a result vehicular and pedestrian traffic movement along James Street with be restricted from 6 am until the completion of the service.

Vendors will not be allowed to set up in the area. There will be no on-street parking allowed. Except for those attending the service and authorized by the Police to do so.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area to avoid congestion. Police officers will be present to assist with the direction and parking of vehicles.

The BPS apologize for any inconvenience caused.