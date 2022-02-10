THE LOST CITY (2022) – Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum & Sandra Bullock

by Bajan Reporter / February 10th, 2022

Directors: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee Writers: Oren Uziel (screenplay), Dana Fox (screenplay), Adam Nee (screenplay) Stars: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock & Daniel Radcliffe

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

