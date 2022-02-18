TERRA Caribbean First to Launch Portal

Terra Caribbean has launched the region’s first digital real estate knowledge gateway – Terra RED, The Real Estate Database.

In keeping with our goal of providing accurate, relevant and timely market content for our clients worldwide, the online resource will replace The Red Book after 13 editions in Barbados, and become the location for all content created by Terra’s offices throughout the region.

Senator Andrew Mallalieu, Terra Caribbean’s CEO, explained, “Terra RED will become the go-to place for local and regional real estate content, across industries, segments and markets, and will include some select content previously shared in the popular RED Books.” He added, “Terra RED will be the place for all things real estate with our goal being to have new live content in a user friendly approach to searches.”

Users will also be able to share content on their channels, once signed up. Future development of the online resource will see automated push to media distribution websites, media logins, and VIP login for key clients with customised content.

TerraRED.com represents the future of data driven real estate information for all users. Log onto www.terrared.com today.