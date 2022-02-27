Suspected Suicide in Brittons Hill

Police responded about 3:35 pm on Saturday 26th February 2022 to an apartment in Brittons Hill, St. Michael.

It was indicated the lifeless body of a 28 year old female resident was found in same apartment.

The body was found hanging by a piece of string around her neck while she was laying across her wheel chair.

The deceased was identified as 28 year old Ashley Kadisha Kirton of Block No 3 Apt 1 Valerie High Rise Brittons Hill, St Michael.