Suspected Suicide in Brittons Hill
Police responded about 3:35 pm on Saturday 26th February 2022 to an apartment in Brittons Hill, St. Michael.
It was indicated the lifeless body of a 28 year old female resident was found in same apartment.
The body was found hanging by a piece of string around her neck while she was laying across her wheel chair.
The deceased was identified as 28 year old Ashley Kadisha Kirton of Block No 3 Apt 1 Valerie High Rise Brittons Hill, St Michael.
- Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
Public Relations Officer