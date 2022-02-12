SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 “Super Bowl Edition” (2022) Jim Carrey

by Bajan Reporter / February 12th, 2022

Director: Jeff Fowler Writers: Pat Casey (screenplay by), Josh Miller (screenplay by) & John Whittington (screenplay by) Stars: Ben Schwartz(voice), Idris Elba (voice) & Colleen O'Shaughnessey (voice)

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Being directed by Jeff Fowler, and starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz.

 

