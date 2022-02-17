SJPI indicate applications for academic year 2022-2023 commence Friday 18th February 2022

Remember! The Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology revealed applications for the 2022-2023 academic year will open tomorrow Friday, February 18th, 2022.

Interested persons are encouraged to visit their website www.sjpi.edu.bb and apply early for the opportunity to secure a space in their preferred technical and vocational programme.

Registrar of the #SJPI, Mrs. Hyacinth Collymore, explained this early application period for full-time programmes will run for six weeks, effective Friday, February 18th until March 31st, 2022, while late applications will be considered from April 1st April 30th, 2022. She further explained that late applications will be accepted for undersubscribed programmes only and that a non-refundable late fee of $40.00 will be charged.

Entrance examinations for early applications will be held Wednesday, April 20th Friday, April 22nd, 2022, while a second sitting of the examinations for late applications will be held on Tuesday, May 24th to Thursday, May 26th, 2022

Applications are online-only, and no paper applications will be accepted. Applicants will be required to scan or take photographs of all relevant supporting documents and upload them to the application portal.

For more information, applicants can email, studentservices@sjpi.edu.bb or call 246-535-2200.