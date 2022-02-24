SAVE THE DATE (MON FEB 28): A Black World Media Network Forum – Towards Global African History Month

by Bajan Reporter / February 24th, 2022

An initiative of IBW21, the BWMN is a Pan-African digital multimedia platform designed to serve the informational and entertainment needs of Black families, communities and countries around the world. BWMN’s content can be heard and seen by anyone with a device connected to the Internet—computer, laptop, tablet, smart phone, smart TV etc.

An initiative of IBW21, the BWMN is a Pan-African digital multimedia platform designed to serve the informational and entertainment needs of Black families, communities and countries around the world. BWMN’s content can be heard and seen by anyone with a device connected to the Internet—computer, laptop, tablet, smart phone, smart TV etc.

  • We broadcast 24×7 to every corner of the globe.
  • We inform with news, commentaries, interviews and analyses.
  • We entertain with progressive music from across the Pan-African world.
  • We connect Black communities and countries around the globe.
  • We inspire and uplift people of African descent across the world.
  • We promote an activist brand of Pan-Africanism.

Website: blackworldmedia.com/
Donate: blackworldmedia.net/donation/
Email Sign Up: blackworldmedia.net/newsletter/

GM Main Logo

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • GenacBB gif 336x280 1
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe