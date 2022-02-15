Regional drivers prepare for Radical Caribbean Cup

Teams around the region are making ready for the return of circuit racing after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. The Jamaica Race Drivers’ Club (JRDC) has started Track Days at the Dover Raceway, while the first Endurance race meet of the year will be run by the Guyana Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) at South Dakota this coming weekend, albeit behind closed doors.

With the third season of the Radical Caribbean Cup scheduled to start at Bushy Park Barbados next month (Sunday 13th March), drivers from Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago are finalising their plans to join island racers to restart their rivalry in the fastest race cars in the region.

They will start arriving in the days before the opening races, with a Test Day for existing and potential participants planned for the Saturday (March 12). The first three rounds will be organised by Bushy Park Motorsports Inc (BPMSI) at the St Philip facility, where most of the cars that contested the last full season in 2019 are currently housed; after rounds two and three on July 3 and August 27/28 respectively, the final will return to South Dakota, which hosted the decider in 2018 and ’19.

Among those eager to return to the track, Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey is planning his first full season in the region since 2017, when he was crowned Suzuki Challenge Series SR3 Cup Winter Champion. The 2014 and ’15 Caribbean Motor Racing Champion then raced in Europe, finishing fourth in the UK Radical Challenge Championship in 2018, before returning home to share the RCC wins at his home track, South Dakota, with fellow-countryman Calvin Ming. With seven race wins and a further seven podiums in SR3s to his credit, Jeffrey will be a strong competitor this year.

Kristian Boodosingh is the first driver confirmed from T&T, where it seems unlikely that the Wallerfield International Raceway will open for competition this year. He finished fourth, then third in the RCC in 2018 and ’19, with three wins, all at Bushy Park, and another seven podium finishes, ‘BoodooStig’ will be another strong contender.

Championship co-ordinator Kurt Seabra said: “Things are shaping up well for the start of the new season. Everyone is ready for it, having not raced for two years, and we are keen to attract new drivers into the series. We have rescheduled our Test Day, so that our current Radical drivers from around the region can use it to prepare for the opening round without having to travel more than once, but we will also have our school car available for persons to come for a test drive. We have rental cars available, too, so we are in a good position to increase our grids.”

This will be the third season of the RCC, as only one round was run in 2020, which did not constitute a championship, and there were no races last year. In the previous two seasons, there were eight different winners in 24 races, with 2018 Champion Stuart Maloney of Barbados the most successful over the two years, claiming seven victories and a further six podium finishes. Despite failing to win a race in his debut season, Jamaica’s William Myers beat the Reigning Champion to the 2019 crown by seven points after an impressively consistent performance netted him nine podium finishes.

Radical Caribbean Cup 2022

Radical Test Day – March 12, Bushy Park Barbados (RCC)

Round 1 – March 13, Bushy Park Barbados (BPMSI)

Round 2 – July 3, Bushy Park Barbados (BPMSI)

Round 3 – August 27/28, Bushy Park Barbados (BPMSI)