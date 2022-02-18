QCA Extraordinary General Meeting & Awards Ceremony

A meeting for the purpose of electing a QCA executive committee to serve for 2022 and 2023 will be held on the Zoom Platform on Saturday, 19 February 2022. This meeting will commence at 4:00 p.m. You can find the relevant link for registration on the QCA’s Facebook page.

Once you have registered, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The Agenda for this meeting is set out below:

1. Call to order, Welcome & Prayers

2. Election of officers: president, vice-president, secretary, assistant secretary/treasurer, public relations officer, four (4) other members of the Association

3. Closure of meeting

Financial members are eligible to vote and hold office on the Executive Committee.