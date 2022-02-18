QCA Extraordinary General Meeting & Awards Ceremony

by Bajan Reporter / February 18th, 2022

A meeting for the purpose of electing a QCA executive committee to serve for 2022 and 2023 will be held on the Zoom Platform on Saturday, 19 February 2022. This meeting will commence at 4:00 p.m. You can find the relevant link for registration on the QCA’s Facebook page.

Once you have registered, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The Agenda for this meeting is set out below:

1. Call to order, Welcome & Prayers
2. Election of officers: president, vice-president, secretary, assistant secretary/treasurer, public relations officer, four (4) other members of the Association
3. Closure of meeting

Financial members are eligible to vote and hold office on the Executive Committee.

The QCA Awards Virtual Ceremony is will follow the EGM, and is expected to run from 6:30pm to 7:30pm on the Zoom Platform. All are invited to attend online. The Awardees will be announced for The Daphne Roett Award, the Fertur Lux Award and the Elsie Payne Award. See attached graphic for the details on how to join this event.

The QCA Awards Virtual Ceremony is will follow the EGM, and is expected to run from 6:30pm to 7:30pm on the Zoom Platform. All are invited to attend online. The Awardees will be announced for The Daphne Roett Award, the Fertur Lux Award and the Elsie Payne Award. See attached graphic for the details on how to join this event.

GM Main Logo

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • GenacBB Digital sizes 336x 280
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe