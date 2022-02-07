Person of Interest Located and Identified
The Barbados Police Service is alerting both Barbadians and media how the individual who was was the subject of a person of interest bulletin issued on Friday 28th January, 2022, has been located and positively identified.
The Barbados Police Service appreciate the general public and the media for their vigilance. We look forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect, and reassure.
- Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
Public Relations Officer