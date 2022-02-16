NEW SJPI 2022/2023 admissions open Friday 18th February 2022

Today, the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology announced that applications for the 2022-2023 academic year will open on Friday 18th February 2022.

Interested persons are encouraged to visit the institution’s website www.sjpi.edu.bb and apply early for the opportunity to secure a space in their preferred technical and vocational programme.

Registrar of the SJPI, Mrs. Hyacinth Collymore, explained that the early application period for full-time programmes will run for six weeks, from Friday, February 18th until March 31st, 2022, while late applications will be considered from April 1st – April 30th, 2022. She further explained that late applications will be accepted for undersubscribed programmes only and that a non-refundable late fee of $40.00 will be charged.

Entrance examinations for early applications will be held Wednesday, April 20th – Friday, April 22nd, 2022, while a second sitting of the examinations for late applications will be held on Tuesday, May 24th to Thursday, May 26th, 2022

Applications are online-only, and no paper applications will be accepted. Applicants will be required to scan or take photographs of all relevant supporting documents and upload them to the application portal.

SJPI is the premier technical-vocational training institution in Barbados. It offers over 50 exciting programmes and is committed to ensuring its graduates can “Enter Work with Skills”.