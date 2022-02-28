New Procedures For Arriving At Grantley Adams International Airport

Travellers arriving at the Grantley Adams International Airport should encounter less congestion due to new procedures being implemented there, namely the acceptance of a one-day Rapid Antigen Test for entry, and the launch of version two of the online Embarkation/Disembarkation (ED) form.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Senator Lisa Cummins, outlined the new procedures during a COVID-19 update this weekend at Ilaro Court. She acknowledged the previous requirement of a negative PCR test result for entry into the island posed difficulty for persons attempting to access the test in North America.

“Visitors coming from our primary source markets have expressed difficulties with being able to access the appropriate tests to enter Barbados. Barbadians, … returning home … have expressed difficulty, in particular coming out of the North American markets, in accessing the PCR tests required for Barbados,” she explained.

She further explained that the difficulty experienced in identifying testing sites overseas for a PCR test led to the second issue, the congestion at Gates 14 – 16 on arrival in Barbados.

"Persons were found to have an unacceptable test and that resulted in retesting at Grantley Adams International Airport at Gates 14 -16."