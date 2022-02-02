LAST LOOKS (2022) – Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam & Morena Baccarin

by Bajan Reporter / February 2nd, 2022

Director: Tim Kirkby Writer: Howard Michael Gould (based on the novel, ibid.) Stars: Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson & Lucy Fry

Director: Tim Kirkby
Writer: Howard Michael Gould (based on the novel, ibid.)
Stars: Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson & Lucy Fry

Once LAPD’s top detective, Charlie Waldo has dropped out of society. He is living in a tiny hilltop cabin above the city and obsessively possesses only 100 things. He also minimizes his carbon footprint. He rides a bicycle and in three years has grown a large, scruffy beard. Next his former lover and Private Investigator Lorena shows up to ask for his help on a murder investigation, high-profile murder. TV Actor Alastair Pinch stands accused of murdering his wife, Monica, and as a drunk. He can’t remember anything.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • SG Coop Ad Christmas Cards 336 x 280 01 1
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe