LAST LOOKS (2022) – Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam & Morena Baccarin

Once LAPD’s top detective, Charlie Waldo has dropped out of society. He is living in a tiny hilltop cabin above the city and obsessively possesses only 100 things. He also minimizes his carbon footprint. He rides a bicycle and in three years has grown a large, scruffy beard. Next his former lover and Private Investigator Lorena shows up to ask for his help on a murder investigation, high-profile murder. TV Actor Alastair Pinch stands accused of murdering his wife, Monica, and as a drunk. He can’t remember anything.