IAN GOODING-EDGHILL: Purposeful Re-Introduction Of Sports Soon

Sporting activities in Barbados could be restarting shortly.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, said officials were working towards “a purposeful re-introduction of sports within two weeks”, in a risk-based manner to ensure the safety of players and spectators.

The Minister made his comments during a COVID-19 Update and Press Conference. He disclosed he held discussions with the Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, along with representatives of several sporting disciplines on Friday, to receive their feedback, in preparation for the phased re-introduction of sporting events. CLICK FOR BIGGER CLICK FOR BIGGER

And, Mr. Gooding-Edghill gave the assurance that his Ministry would continue to work with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment and the sporting bodies for the urgent re-introduction of sporting activities in Barbados.

He told the country: “The Chief Medical Officer has indicated that the approach to be adopted will be a risk-based one, taking into consideration indoor versus outdoor activities and contact versus non-contact sports. As agreed at yesterday’s meeting, the Ministry of Health and Wellness submitted the risk-based metrics to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment for their examination, in consultation with their partners and stakeholders.

“We also decided that the governing bodies for sporting organisations who currently do not have protocols will urgently develop and submit their protocols to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment and to the COVID Monitoring Unit.”

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth George, indicated that the country was at the downslope of the Omicron wave, and in moving forward, persons would have to live safely with COVID. THE REST OF THE BGIS STORY CAN FOUND BY CLICKING here