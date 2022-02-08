Guardian Group launches regional initiative to bring much needed support

As the pandemic continues to challenge our mental health, Guardian Group launches a free regional public initiative to help with both the mental health and economic effects of the pandemic.

Themed Happytalism, the three-month long Guardian Group initiative utilises global and regional resources in providing techniques and insights towards dealing with the impact of the current challenges.

Described as an innovative socio-economic platform, it is a follow through on one which the financial and insurance giant ran last year called, Pandemic of Performance, that saw over 2,000 people registering.

Happytalism brings together the combined resources of world renown best-selling author and speaker on Positivity and Happiness, former Harvard Professor Dr. Tal Ben Shar integrated with the award-winning branding and business development INTANGIENCE™ methodology of Ross as featured by CNN, Forbes, AdAge and noted in Harvard Business Review. The initiative is also a collaboration with the United Nations established University for Peace and founder of its Center for Executive Education, Mohit Mukherjee.

The regional public will have the benefits of this life transforming programme in several ways. The first is that the inspiring insights of Dr. Tal Ben Shahar on emotional resilience and happiness have been condensed into 12 thirty second sound bites which will be aired on radio and shared via social media. This brief format will also apply for the INTANGIENCE™ entrepreneurial and business development insights.

The public will also be given free access to ten-minute talks conducted by Dr. Tal Ben Shar and Ross, innovator of the INTANGIENCE™ methodology.

There will also be live one-hour interactive sessions with positivity expert Dr. Tal Ben Shahar and founder of the UPEACE Center for Executive Education, Mohit Mukherjee as well as Ernie Ross, innovator of INTANGIENCE™

Guardian Group’s CEO, Ravi Tewari, described this programme as one of a kind and much needed amid the challenges associated with the pandemic.

“Happytalism is a catalyst for positive change. It brings a paradigm shift to how we approach well-being and innovation at both an individual and business level. It addresses how to achieve resurgence and resilience, and how to convert diversity into opportunity. Guardian Group is proud to offer this life transforming gift to the Caribbean region, as we see this as an impetus for economic growth and social development.”

Happytalism launches on March 1st this year but free registration to be part of the initiative begins on February 1st by logging on to happytalism.me

Space is limited so public access will be given on a first to register basis.