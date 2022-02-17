For the love of Food: Michelin trained Jason Howard curates Valentine’s Dinner at Charela Inn

by Bajan Reporter / February 17th, 2022

Negril’s finest gathered on Monday, February 14th, for Valentine’s Day under the stars of Charela Inn’s in-house restaurant Le Vendôme to indulge in a curated dinner by Michelin trained Chef Jason Howard, and well known Jamaican chefs Haleem Card and Andre Sewell.

A truly epicurean dream come to life, guests enjoyed modern Caribbean culinary delights such as fresh ceviche, king crab salad as well as, a choice of shared seafood or meat platters of Jamaica's finest meat and fresh catch as main courses.

To end the evening Andre Sewell created a sorrel mousse with an Otaheite apple flavoured heart as guests were serenaded by live entertainment. A true lover’s delight.

