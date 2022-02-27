DIGICEL COMMITS TO REDUCTION IN INTRA-CARICOM ROAMING CHARGES

In a meaningful show of support to the CARICOM Heads of Government’s policy initiative to establish the CARICOM Single ICT Space in support of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, Digicel Group and Cable & Wireless Communications this week signed a declaration to reduce intra-CARICOM roaming charges for citizens of CARICOM states.

The move is a recognition of the historical global issue of the unpredictable cost of mobile roaming and “bill shock” at the end of an overseas trip which can serve as a deterrent for CARICOM citizens to use their mobile phones as they travel through the region. Digicel’s commitment is to continue to work to make roaming charges more transparent, predictable and affordable – whilst ultimately delivering a much enhanced customer experience.

In addition, the declaration signed by Digicel, Cable & Wireless Communications and CARICOM commits to;

– advancing implementation of the fundamental elements of the Vision and Roadmap for a CARICOM Single ICT Space within the region; – moving towards a more harmonised regulatory environments in all CARICOM member states; – improving the overall customer experience by promoting greater regional connectivity – improving the ease of doing business in the telecommunications and ICT sector and developing policies that encourage investments, lessen the financial burden on operators and encourage reinvestment in the telecoms/ICT sector. – sharing professional studies concerning the taxation of OTTs and the potential regulatory framework for CARICOM telecom service providers for consultation on any policy prescriptions

Commenting on the landmark declaration, Digicel Group Government Relations Director, Kieran Mulvey, comments; “Today we create an example of what we can achieve by working together. This is a significant milestone in the roadmap towards achieving a Single ICT Caribbean Space. Digicel remains strongly committed to working with the Governments of the CARICOM to continue to invest in the critical telecom infrastructure to ensure Governments, citizens and businesses have access to the highest levels of modern communication technologies.”

He continues; “This declaration recognises the joint opportunities and challenges we face in advancing the goal and desire of us to collectively remove any impediments towards achieving a liberalised market and ensuring that all who avail of it contribute to the cost, most notably the OTTs like Facebook and WhatsApp.”