Deputy Principal of the SJPI goes on early retirement

by Bajan Reporter / February 28th, 2022

(Test courtesy via Instagram Feed of the BGIS) The Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) will be looking for a new Deputy Principal. The institute announced late Friday night that Ms Audrey Jones-Drayton, Deputy Principal (Ag.), who has held the position since December 2017, will be retiring at the end of May. Before coming to SJPI, she spent several years in education at the Coleridge and Parry school.

In recognizing Jones-Drayton's 36 years of education and service, during the launch of SJPI's Media Resource Centre (MRC) on Friday night, Principal Ian Drakes attributed the launch of the MRC to her. He said, "<strong>this was part of her brainchild, and I was not going to let her go home without this</strong> (the MRC) <strong>being finished</strong>."

Ms Jones-Drayton is a consummate professional, with an eye for detail, who is held in high esteem in all the organizations with which she is associated and represents. These include local, regional and international levels in her career as an educator. We want to wish her a very healthy, blessed and adventurous retirement”.

Board Chairman Shelton Perkins described Jones-Drayton as “Indefatigable“. In presenting her with a plaque of recognition, he said, “Thank you for the work you have done with this particular project, and your contribution will always be invaluable to us at the SJPI“.

