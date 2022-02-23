Criminal Charges vs Milisa “Mme Dubai” Browne & Andre “Fly” Leacock

Police Officers from the Suppressing Criminal Activity Targeting Society (SCATS) Unit and the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit (FCIU) of The Barbados Police Service have arrested and formally charged Milisa Atrica Leola Browne alias “Dubaii Mili“, 30 years of #45, Apartment #1, 5th Avenue, Callenders Crescent, Christ Church and Andre Xavier Leacock alias “FLY“, 31 years of Combermere Street, Nelson Street, St. Michael, within the jurisdiction of the magistrate of District “B” Oistins on the 17th day of February 2022, committed the following offences:

1) Possession of Cannabis

2) Trafficking of Cannabis

3) Intent to Supply Cannabis

4) Money Laundering in the sum of ($79,514.05 Bds and $14,997.00 Usd)

5) Unlawful Retention of Foreign Currency in the sum of ($14,997.00 USD)

S U M M A R Y

On the mentioned date, police received information related to the mentioned matters. As a result, police from Suppressing Criminal Activity Targeting Society (SCATS) Unit executed a search warrant at a residence at Callenders Crescent, Christ Church, which resulted in a large quantity of suspected Cannabis along with the mentioned sums of currency being discovered. Upon making this discovery both accused were arrested and taken into custody where further investigations were conducted. Both were interviewed in relation to the matters and formally charged with the mentioned offences.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022, both accused appeared at the District “B” Oistins Court before Magistrate Deidre McKenna where they were not required to plead to the offences which are all indictable. They were both granted $50,000.00 bail and are required to report to Oistins every Wednesday before 12:00 PM, They are both scheduled to reappear at the said court on the 14th of June 2022.