Criminal Charges for Rhoje Asherdar Gittens

Police Officers from the Anti-Gun and Gangs Unit of The Barbados Police Service have arrested and formally charged Rhoje Asherdar Gittens, 25 years of White Hall #3, St. Michael, that he, within the jurisdiction of the magistrate of District “A” on the 8th day of February 2022, committed the following offences:

1. Three counts of possession of a firearm without a valid licence to do so.

2. Possession of seventy-eight (78) rounds of ammunition.

S U M M A R Y

On the mentioned date, police received information related to the mentioned matters. As a result, police from the Anti-Gun & Gangs Unit executed a search warrant at a residence at Farm Road, Deacons, St. Michael, which resulted in three high-powered firearms and the mentioned ammunition being discovered. Further investigations were conducted relative to this discovery.

On Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, the accused appeared at the District “A” Criminal Court Number 1 before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes, where he was not required to plead to any of the indictable matters. He was remanded to Dodds Prison, Dodds, St. Philip and is scheduled to reappear in court on 8th March 2022.