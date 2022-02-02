CPA Canada Barbados Chapter event focuses on mental health during the pandemic

For almost two years, the pandemic has put a strain on all of us, including members of the accounting profession who have toiled relentlessly to protect clients and the overall economy. Preserving mental health during such hard times was the focus of an online workshop event hosted by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) and its Barbados Chapter on January 27.

Hosted by Dwayne Devonish, PhD, Professor of Management and Organisational Behaviour at the University of the West Indies, the workshop focused on the nature, challenges and experiences relevant to mental health and wellness and its management, especially during COVID-19. Special attention was placed on creative and useful mental health strategies and techniques outlined by Professor Devonish.

Offered free to local members of CPA Canada, the first chapter event of 2022 gave people a chance to learn and meet the chapter advisory council. It attracted more than 100 CPAs from across Barbados.

“Our members, their colleagues and their clients have all been stressed by the ever-changing challenges of this pandemic,” said Nikita Bayne, Chair of the CPA Canada Barbados Chapter Advisory Council. “Learning to protect and enhance their own mental health and the wellbeing of those around them will pay off for CPAs in terms of job satisfaction, engagement, performance and productivity.”