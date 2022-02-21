Caribbean Economic Forum (March) “Building Resilience Against Climate Change”

by Bajan Reporter / February 21st, 2022

This year’s Caribbean Economic Forum series begins Thursday 3rd March 2020 at 8:00 p.m.  Moderator David Ellis will be joined by Climate expert Rueanna Haynes, Director of the Climate Analytics Caribbean, Trinidad; Professor Michael Taylor, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica and Cletus Springer, Chairman Designate of the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI), Trinidad.

On this occasion, the panel will be discussing the topic  <b>"</b><b><i>Building Resilience Against Climate Change.</i></b><b>"</b>

On this occasion, the panel will be discussing the topic  Building Resilience Against Climate Change.

As usual, you can catch this action on CBC TV8, or on the Bank’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
GM Main Logo

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • GenacBB Digital sizes 336x 280
  • Julie Bridal Gowns336x280
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe