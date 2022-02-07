Caribbean Development Bank President’s Inaugural Visit to Belize

Strengthening trade, innovative financing, advancing agriculture and building economic and climate resilience will be among the issues on the agenda when Dr Gene Leon, President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) leads a high-level mission to Belize starting this morning.

The team is scheduled to host discussions with the Prime Minister and Cabinet, the Governor of the Belize Central Bank, the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre headquartered in Belmopan among others. Visits to ongoing and completed projects in infrastructure, health, climate change, education and trade will also be conducted.

The Bank enjoys a longstanding relationship with the Government and people of Belize. It is anticipated that this mission will build on this solid foundation while identifying new opportunities and partnerships to lend service to Belize and advance the country’s development and growth agenda.

Accompanying the President are Vice-President (Operations) Isaac Solomon; Director of Projects, Daniel Best; Senior Advisor, Shelton Nicholls and Andrea Power (Coordinator, Regional Cooperation and Integration.