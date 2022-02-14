BWA TO MAKE A CONNECTION TO THE HALF ACRE RESERVOIR

The Barbados Water Authority advises residents and businesses in parts of St. Lucy that it will be making a connection to the Half Acre Reservoir on Tuesday 15th February between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

As a result, customers in Durham, Jemmotts, Mount View, Rock Hall, Chance Hall, Cottage and the surrounding districts may be affected by low pressure or water outages.

Persons are asked to store an adequate supply of water to help during this period.

Water tankers will also be dispatched to assist.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this service disruption on Tuesday 15th February may cause.