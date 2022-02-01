BWA to Install Flow Meters in Applewhaites, St. Thomas

The Barbados Water Authority advises residents of some St. Thomas and St. George districts that it will be installing flow meters in Applewhaites, St. Thomas on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Please visit the BWA’s Facebook page or Instagram for a detailed listing of the possible affected areas.

Customers are advised to store some water to assist but the Authority will make every effort to help residents in these districts via tanker while the work is ongoing.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist during these hours.

The BWA apologises for any inconvenience this work at Applewhaites on Thursday, February 3rd may cause.