BWA Invites Participation in Customer Satisfaction Survey

In an effort to improve customer service delivery and cement relationships with our valued customers, the Barbados Water Authority is presently conducting a customer satisfaction survey.

The survey will be spearheaded by our Customer Service Representatives starting Thursday 3rd February, 2022 over a period of two (2) months via email and face-to-face interactions.

It is the opinion of the Authority’s Customer Experience Manager Melanie Haynes, that “the results will allow the BWA to examine any critical issues customers may highlight and also enhance its feedback mechanism.”

Persons may use this link to take part.

The Barbados Water Authority appreciates your participation.