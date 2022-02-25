BURGLARY PREVENTION TIPS FROM BARBADOS POLICE SERVICE

The Barbados Police Service has recently seen an increase in the number of reported cases of loitering by persons with criminal intent in several communities across the island. Some persons in various communities have had their homes entered, while others have had their vehicles targeted. It is time to examine the existing state of security on your premises and address areas of lapsed security.

The Crime Prevention Officer with The Barbados Police Service provides tips to the general public to assist them in securing their property.

CRIME PREVENTION TIPS:

1. Check your doors and windows and be sure to have your keys with you when leaving your home.

2. Do not stereotype, report all incidents of people loitering in your community to the Police.

3. Do not leave items in plain sight in your vehicle and avoid leaving the vehicle keys in the ignition or door of the vehicle.

4. If you are going be out of the island, appoint a caretaker and notify the Police of the person’s contact information.

If you wish to pass information to the police, please call the Police hotline at 429-8787 or Police Emergency at 211.