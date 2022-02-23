“Building Resilience Against Climate Change” – Virtual 2022 Caribbean Economic Forum series

Coming up, the first episode of the CBB’s virtual 2022 Caribbean Economic Forum series on Thursday, March 3, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Moderator David Ellis will be joined by Climate expert Rueanna Haynes, Director of the Climate Analytics Caribbean, Trinidad; Professor Michael Taylor, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica and Cletus Springer, Chairman Designate of the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI), Trinidad.

On this occasion, the panel will be discussing the topic “Building Resilience Against Climate Change.“