BE CAREFUL ON SIGHTING Chadwin Romario Lowe: ARMED and DANGEROUS

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Chadwin Romario Lowe, 26 years of White Hill, St. Andrew who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

He should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS and should not be approached. If seen persons are asked to contact the nearest police station immediately.

Chadwin Romario Lowe is advised that he can present himself to the District F/Belleplaine Police Station, Eric Holder Municipal Complex, Tamarind Hall, Blackmans, St. Joseph, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Chadwin Romario Lowe is asked to contact the District F/Belleplaine Police Station at telephone number 433-1540, the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department at telephone number 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.