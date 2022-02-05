Barbados Revenue Authority: 2022 Filing Templates Available for Download

The Barbados Revenue Authority informs employers that the Microsoft Excel template used to file monthly Pay As You Earn (PAYE) returns for the income year 2022, is now available.

In addition, entities that deduct Withholding Tax are advised that the 2022 template is available to file their monthly Withholding Tax returns.

These third-party templates, utilised when selecting the bulk-filing option, are especially useful to employers and entities who have more than one employee or client.

The PAYE Monthly Template 2019-2022 and the Withholding Tax Monthly Template 2019-2022 can be downloaded from the Authority’s website at bra.gov.bb.